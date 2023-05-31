Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Youth remanded over burglary and arson

A 22-year-old man alleged to have stolen items from the home of a 59-year-old retiree in Nabekavu, Labasa before setting fire to the property has been remanded.

The suspect committed the alleged acts on 12 May and was charged and produced in a special Court sitting yesterday.

He has been charged with one count each of arson, burglary and theft and fronted the Savusavu Magistrates Court.

He has been remanded at the Labasa Corrections Centre till 7 June, 2023.

Investigators have also managed to recover some of the stolen items.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
