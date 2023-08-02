Wednesday, August 2, 2023
YWAM Ship to provide medical care in remote areas

Cabinet has approved the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and YWAM Ships Aotearoa Limited (YSA) for the provision of medical care in remote nursing stations.

The YWAM Ship provides free medical supplies to remote nursing stations, and provides free medical services mostly dental services, primary health care services such as health screening and health advice to the and also provides training to Community Health Workers.

YWAM is a global movement of Christians from various countries, varying age groups, and cultures, dedicated to living their faith practically throughout the world.

In August 2022, the first YWAM Ship mission in Fiji was commissioned through the Ministry for the provision of free medical services to local communities in the Central Division and maritime areas including the Lau Group and outer islands of the Northern Division.

During this time they managed to screen 578 primary health appointments, conduct 635 dental treatments, performed 315 teeth restoration procedures, 998 tooth extractions.

They also conducted educational sessions on oral health to 1164 villages within the 29 villages visited, and managed to train 10 community health workers.

The MOU will facilitate logistic arrangements, health service preparation and coordination for future YWAM missions in Fiji.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
