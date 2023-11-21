10-man Fiji held by Tahiti

Fiji was held to a 0-0 draw by Tahiti in its second match of the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands tonight.

Ably led by Roy Krishna who played his historic 50th international match, the Fijians dominated possession in both spells but could not finish.

Krishna, Sairusi Nalaubu and youngster Nabil Begg had many scoring chances while Setareki Hughes and Sitiveni Cavuilagi worked overtime in the engine room to keep the momentum going.

In defence, goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva was ever-alert and pulled off some great saves while 18-year-old Sterling Vasconsellos was impressive at right back and Gabiriele Matanisiga used his height and aggressiveness to his full advantage.

Fiji played the last quarter of the match with only ten players after midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu was sent off following his second booking.

Despite a man short, the Rob Sherman coached side kept applying the pressure and replacement marksman Etonia Dogalau was denied twice by the Tahitian goalkeeper.