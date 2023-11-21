Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

10-man Fiji held by Tahiti

Fiji was held to a 0-0 draw by Tahiti in its second match of the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands tonight.

Ably led by Roy Krishna who played his historic 50th international match, the Fijians dominated possession in both spells but could not finish.

Krishna, Sairusi Nalaubu and youngster Nabil Begg had many scoring chances while Setareki Hughes and Sitiveni Cavuilagi worked overtime in the engine room to keep the momentum going.

In defence, goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva was ever-alert and pulled off some great saves while 18-year-old Sterling Vasconsellos was impressive at right back and Gabiriele Matanisiga used his height and aggressiveness to his full advantage.

Fiji played the last quarter of the match with only ten players after midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu was sent off following his second booking.

Despite a man short, the Rob Sherman coached side kept applying the pressure and replacement marksman Etonia Dogalau was denied twice by the Tahitian goalkeeper.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Tamanitoakula saves the day for Kul...

Midfielder Luisa Tamanitoakula scored an injury time penalty to hel...
Football

Krishna receives commemorative jers...

Bula Boys Captain Roy Krishna received a commemorative jersey for h...
News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs Ac...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga today introduced a Bill to amend the...
Football

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacif...

Seasoned defender Aeron Singh will reunite with his boyhood distric...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tamanitoakula saves the day for ...

Football
Midfielder...

Krishna receives commemorative j...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs...

News
Attorney-G...

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mat...

News
FijiFirst ...

PM to file motion on allowance r...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Mudunasoko wins Fiji’s first med...

Sports
Swimmer Ke...

Churchill Park to host 5 Super R...

Rugby
Lautoka’s ...

Capable replacements for Muntz: ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Witnesses absent as Kumar’...

News
Three-key ...

Botitu relishes first RWC experi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Bula Boys ready for PGs opener

2023 Pacific Games
The nation...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Tamanitoakula saves the day for Kulas