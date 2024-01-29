Monday, January 29, 2024
10 Solomon players eyed by districts

Ten Solomon Islanders are set to join Fijian districts in this player transfer window.

Nadroga, Nadi, Nasinu, Navua and Rewa have applied for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of these players who are likely to appear for the respective teams when the Digicel Premier League commences next month.

John Orobulu, William Komasi and Barrie Limoki have been registered by Nadroga while Nadi has included Clivert Sam and Norman Ngahu.

Mohammed Ali Mekawir, Jared Rongosulia and Jackson Wale are registered by Navua while Nasinu and Rewa have applied for the release of Don Keana and Dickson Maggie respectively.

Meanwhile Solomon Islanders who are already registered and playing for local districts include Darold Kakasi and Ruel Grayven (Ba), Marlon Tahioa (Suva), Carlos Limosia and Stephen Kwaitee ( Tailevu Naitasiri).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
