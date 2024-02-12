105 Cuvu residents to receive lease titles

The Ministry of Housing has announced that 105 households in Cuvu, Nadroga will receive their long-awaited lease titles in July.

The Ministry of Housing said that this is a significant milestone with greater security and ownership of their homes for Fijians.

In a statement released, the Ministry said that providing lease titles to the Cuvu Settlement residents, the Fiji Government is not only fulfilling its commitment to secure land tenure but also empowering individuals and families to build a brighter future.

The Ministry of Housing said that to ensure accessibility and inclusivity, application letters will be hand-delivered directly to each household within the settlement from this Saturday.

“This approach is done to eliminate potential barriers faced by residents who may lack access to online resources or traditional communication channels.”

The Government will be establishing a temporary base in Cuvu for two weekends to provide direct support in completing and collecting application forms.

Representatives from the ministry will be available to guide applicants through the process, answer questions, and receive completed forms on-site and upon registration, applicants will be provided with a copy of their form for their reference.

“The Ministry has a transparent process that ensures fairness and adherence to established criteria outlined in the Lot Allocation Policy.”

“Successful applicants will then receive official offer letters in July 2024, marking a pivotal moment in their journey towards securing land ownership.”

The Coalition Government through the Ministry of Housing will continue to explore opportunities to enhance homeownership through the provision of affordable, decent, and safe housing for all citizens.

The Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, i-Taukei Land Trust Board, Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Roads Authority, and other stakeholders to assist the vulnerable and informal communities with the provision of better roads, efficient and effective utility services and home ownership.