14 children diagnosed with HIV/AIDS

The transmission of HIV from mothers to their children has risen; with 14 children under the age of four diagnosed last year.

Revealing this statistic while speaking at the National HIV Stakeholders Meeting, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said Fiji is facing a formidable battle on the HIV front and witnessing a staggering 260 per cent increase in new cases since 2010.

He said 46 lives on average are lost every year while 245 new cases were recorded in 2022.

“The Ministry together with stakeholders is committed to addressing one of the most pressing global health challenges of time.”

“HIV, a virus that has been with us for nearly four decades, continues to shape the trajectory of our country.”

He said while some nations have made commendable strides in controlling the spread of HIV, driven by leadership, planning, solutions, community engagement and collaboration with partners, Fiji still grapples with the challenges posed by this deadly disease.