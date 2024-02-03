Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

2024 Fijian Drua vs ACT Brumbies (Pre-Season Match)

The ACT Brumbies backrow Jahrome Brown in action against Fijian Drua during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match at Viking Park in Australia. ACT Brumbies won 43-40. Photos courtesy of ACT Brumbies and Fijian Drua.
Kunal Keshneel
Kunal Keshneel
Chief Photographer | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win

Three Fijian players got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders in t...
News

Prasad labels Koya’s statemen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijians shine in Highlanders win...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Prasad labels Koya’s state...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge ...

Rugby
The ACT Br...

Popular News

Fijians shine in Highlanders win...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Heavy Rain Alert in place for Fi...

News
A Heavy Ra...

Fiji Hardwood pays out $879k

News
In a signi...

Matter stood down in Nadi drug b...

News
The Magist...

Mausio denies money laundering c...

News
Businessma...

13 charged over drug busts in Na...

News
Thirteen p...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijians shine in Highlanders win