TRENDING Fijians shine in Highlanders win Prasad labels Koya’s statement as ludicrous NDP must avoid lengthy plans of past: Narube Usher to pay homage to R&B music artists Actor and model Poonam Panday dies Neville to lead Brumbies charge against Drua Karawalevu starts for Waratahs Vunivalu, Uru to start for Reds More needs to be done for MSMEs: Ali Top players in doubt for CVC decider Hot Topics: Champion vs Champion Perth 7s Fijian Drua 2024 Fijian Drua vs ACT Brumbies (Pre-Season Match) February 3, 2024 10:15 pm Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The ACT Brumbies backrow Jahrome Brown in action against Fijian Drua during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match at Viking Park in Australia. ACT Brumbies won 43-40. Photos courtesy of ACT Brumbies and Fijian Drua. Tags2024 Super Rugby PacificACT BrumbiesAustraliaJahrome BrownViking Park Kunal KeshneelChief Photographer | news@fijilive.com MORE FROM FIJILIVE Rugby Fijians shine in Highlanders win Three Fijian players got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders in t... News Prasad labels Koya’s statemen... Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra... News NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas... Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa... Entertainment Usher to pay homage to R&B musi... Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B... trending Fijians shine in Highlanders win Rugby Prasad labels Koya’s statement as ludicrous News NDP must avoid lengthy plans of past: Narube News Usher to pay homage to R&B music artists Entertainment Actor and model Poonam Panday dies Entertainment Neville to lead Brumbies charge against Drua Rugby