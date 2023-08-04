Friday, August 4, 2023
24 graduate from ‘Vuli ni Sausauvou’ program

Twenty-four chiefs from the Naitasiri province received their certificates in Suva today after successfully completing a three-month long ‘Vuli ni Sausavou’ training.

The program held at the Nadave Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development, organised by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs was aimed at equipping young chiefs from various provinces with essential skills in traditional leadership and good governance.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language at the graduation, Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu highlighted the importance of their roles as traditional leaders and how this training would enhance their capabilities and capacity in effectively governing their province.

Vasu said that this training prepares them for the future and enhances your important role as traditional leaders.

“Good leadership is the key to bringing about prosperity and uplifting the standard of living,” Vasu said.

He urged the graduates to be proactive in driving change, adding, “It’s time to change and be the change. With the rise in the cost of living and hardships, this training will help to subsidise income in your villages and your Yasana.”

Naitasiri is the seventh province where this training has been conducted following successes in the Tailevu, Namosi, Serua, Ba, and Nadroga/Navosa provinces.

