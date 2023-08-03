Thursday, August 3, 2023
601 ad
25,960 speeding notices in 6 months

Speeding continues to the constant factor in fatalities and accidents and the Fiji Police Force has already issued 25,960 traffic infringement notices in the first six months of this year.

Director of Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the highest number of road fatalities recorded over the last 10-year period from 2013 to 2023 was 70 in 2017 and 2018, and in just six months this year, Fiji has already recorded 56 deaths compared to 21 for the same period last year.

The Southern Division recorded the most bookings with 11,140 drivers issued traffic infringement notices.

The West recorded 10,227 bookings, North 2,480 and East 2,113 bookings.

SSP Divuana is pleading with drivers to slow down and think about their families waiting at home and the rights of other road users.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
