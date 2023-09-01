$29k for Navatu Secondary School for land acquisition

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka handed over $29,000 from his office to assist with land acquisition for Navatu Secondary School.

During the event, Rabuka says that providing quality and equitable education is among other priorities of the government.

Rabuka highlighted this while officiating at the Navatu Secondary School bazaar yesterday.

Rabuka highlighted the importance of “solesolevaki” (working together) to ensure that all students are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills that will help them succeed in life.

He told the parents, teachers, former students and well-wishers that supporting the education of the current students of Navatu is crucial because they are future leaders.

The Prime Minister at the same time has acknowledged the support of the Vanua and community at large for ensuring that the 400 students continue to enjoy attending school even though it lacks resources.

Rabuka stressed that it was important for students to be well-grounded with morals and values and to study hard in order to become successful in life.

The two-day bazaar was aimed at raising funds for the construction of two classrooms and teachers’ quarters.