Thursday, November 16, 2023
3 men charged for aggravated robbery

Three men will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged with their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery in Qalitu in Lautoka.

Divisional Police Commander West (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa said the three accused persons aged, 34, 28 and 25 years, had allegedly forcefully entered the home of a 59-year-old farmer on Monday night, where they threatened the victim and stole money and assorted items.

SSP Vaisewa said the three accused persons also residing in Qalitu were arrested the next day by a joint team consisting of Lautoka personnel and K9 officers, with full recoveries made.

The three have been jointly charged with aggravated robbery.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
