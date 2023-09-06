$325k payment is unlawful, claims Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry claims the annual parliamentary grant of $325,000 to each of the four political parties in Parliament is unlawful.

Chaudhry in a statement said he has written to the Acting Supervisor of Elections to investigate the matter.

He said under the Political Parties Act, political parties can only be funded from the proceeds of membership fees, investments, or donations from individuals who are citizens or former citizens of Fiji and the donations are not to exceed $10,000 per individual per annum.

“The huge grants of $325,000, in addition to the special annual payment of $5000 per MP, do not fall under any of the lawfully authorised source of funding of political parties, and are thus unlawful.”

“I see it as nothing but a ruse to enable the parties in the Coalition to clear their election debts and amass funds to fight the next elections.”

It was kept a secret from the people until revealed by the general secretary of the FijiFirst Party this week,” Chaudhry said.

He said not only is it illegal, it smacks of corruption.

“The taxpayers are being taken for a ride by this self-seeking Government. There is a glaring lack of transparency.”

“We are still waiting for the long promised accounts of the Girmit Celebrations and the National Economic Summit.”

“The funneling of State funds to political associates, and now to partner political parties, has become a hallmark of this Government,” he further stated.