Tuesday, September 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

33 drug-related arrests in the Northern Division

Thirty-three arrests were made during a special joint drug operation between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in the Northern Division.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Operations, Livai Driu said the joint operations began on 19 August and involved the deployment of officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Narcotics Bureau to assist Police in the North with the conduct of drug operations.

ACP Driu said the focus was to target suppliers and this was achieved as a number of arrests and seizures made were of drugs intended for sale.

“Marijuana packed and ready for sale were seized by the team and this morning there was a successful raid at a kava bar which resulted in the seizure of several small plastics of dried leaves believed to be marijuana hidden inside a mattress.”

ACP Driu said more than 33 grams of white drugs were also seized signifying a shift in crime trends.

“We had seizures of methamphetamine in Labasa, Savusavu and Nabouwalu, indicating the change in drug trends in the Division, and we are now focusing on those supplying within or to the Division.”

He said the deployment and change in operations strategies was specifically aimed at the suppliers, as the cases found in possession had risen during the last month.

The estimated street value of marijuana seized was worth more than $1.7m and as the focus is on the cultivators and suppliers.

ACP Driu said information from members of the public is equally as important towards the success of ongoing efforts in tackling the illicit drug trade and the joint operations team also conducted border, sea, farm, long range and red spot patrols as well as conducting awareness within communities.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

119 terminated teachers get their j...

119 teachers who were terminated by the Education Ministry due to t...
News

Committee to advise on remuneration...

In accordance with section 136 of the Constitution, the Constitutio...
Rugby

Flying Fijians drop in world rankin...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have dropped two places in the world ...
News

Search begins for new FCS Commissio...

A new Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service is expected to b...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

119 terminated teachers get thei...

News
119 teache...

Committee to advise on remunerat...

News
In accorda...

Flying Fijians drop in world ran...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Search begins for new FCS Commis...

News
A new Comm...

Khan assists Labasa for crucial ...

Football
Former Fij...

Police yet to receive report aga...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

Navua edge Nadroga at home

Football
Two second...

Yada ruled out of Olympic Qualif...

Football
Outstandin...

The Nun II conjures No.1 at the ...

Entertainment
The Nun II...

Drowning in Bua could have been ...

News
Police say...

HRADC calls for set up of a Paro...

News
The Human ...

Rabuka to attend high level UN m...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

119 terminated teachers get their jobs back