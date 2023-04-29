Saturday, April 29, 2023
4 new FSC board directors appointed

The Ministry of Sugar has appointed four new board directors for the Fiji Sugar Corporation while one member has been retained.

The newly appointed board members are Paras Ram Reddy, Nitya Reddy, Kaison Chang and Maciusela Naqesa Lumelume.

Paras Reddy is a distinguished farmer and currently a board member of the Rarawai Penang Cane Producers Association. He brings with him over 20 years’ of experience in the sugar industry and has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, USA.

Nitya Reddy is a Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of work experience with the FSC and in the Sugar Industry. He has had vast experience working as a Member of Parliament and as a City Councillor and has worked on re-structure of the Sugar Industry Act 1984.

Chang is a MBA qualified professional with a degree in Agricultural economics. He is currently working as an international consultant for the agriculture and economic sectors having over 30 years’ of work experience in the agricultural sector.

Lumelume is a consultant with qualifications in commerce and business administration. He has been involved in coordinating the green climate fund readiness program at the national level and brings with him a wealth of experience working for the Fiji Government.

Apart from the recent appointments, Athil Narayan, an existing member of the board, has been reappointed for another term.

Narayan has been an invaluable member of the board after being appointed to the board in December 2019 and is currently employed as the Executive General Manager -Airports and Cargo at Fiji Airways and holds a Masters in Business and Technology from the University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

In welcoming the appointments, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh said; “I am delighted to welcome these highly experienced and talented individuals to the Board of Directors for FSC.”

“Their deep expertise, diverse perspectives and guidance will be instrumental for the FSC to devise a strategy to revive the sugar industry and take the company to greater heights.”

“I would also like to thank our outgoing board members for their hard work and dedication to the FSC board. I wish them all the best for their future endeavors.”

Singh said the Ministry looks forward to working with the new board members to revive and re-shape the sugar industry to a sustainable and profitable model.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
