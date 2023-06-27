4 serious accidents in last 24 hours

Four serious accident cases were recorded in the Southern, Eastern and Western Divisions in the last 24 hours.

In the Southern Division a Police officer conducting radar duties was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old businessman along the Queens Highway near Nakaulevu, Navua.

The 42-year-old police officer based at the Southern Division Highway Patrol Unit sustained injuries and is admitted at the Oceania Private Hospital in stable condition.

In the Eastern Division along the Kings Road, near Manoca, a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old farmer from Natoaika, Naitasiri, allegedly veered onto the opposite lane resulting in an accident with a van driven by a 35-year-old man.

The suspect is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital whilst six passengers travelling in the van, were treated at the Nausori Health Centre and discharged.

In Lautoka, a 60-year-old man whilst driving towards Lautoka allegedly lost control of his vehicle near the Lomolomo Junction causing it to veer off the road, and bumped a 44-year-old man walking by the side of the road.

The victim sustained inuires and is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

In Nadi, a 69-year-old man alleged to have suddenly crossed the road was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old-man.

The victim is admitted at the Nadi Hospital and will be transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

Police are urging drivers to be alert and drive with caution as the number of serious accidents recorded on a weekly basis is worrying.

With the road death toll currently standing at 46 compared to 14, the message that road safety is a shared responsibility is again reiterated.