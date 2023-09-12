Tuesday, September 12, 2023
441 teachers resigned till June

441 teachers resigned in the first six months of this year.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro confirmed this figure while responding to an oral question in Parliament today.

He was asked by Opposition Member of Parliament, Hem Chand to provide an update on the number of teachers that have resigned this year and what is the Ministry doing to address the shortage of teachers in schools.

Radrodro said 440 teachers have resigned and one is deemed to have resigned.

He said 80 per cent of those that have resigned have migrated while the remaining 20 per cent have moved to other sectors in Fiji and the Pacific region.

Radrodro said they have absorbed 569 graduates into the system to address the issue.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
