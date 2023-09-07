6 Bati players to feature in NRL quarters

Six Fiji Bati players will feature for four respective clubs in the National Rugby League quarterfinals in Australia this weekend.

Props Tui Kamikamica and Tariq Sims will feature for the Melbourne Storm against the Brisbane Broncos in the first quarterfinal on Friday.

Kamikamica will start while Sims is expected to start from the reserve bench.

Outstanding fullback Sunia Turuva will start at right wing for defending champions, the Penrith Panthers against Marcelo Montoya’s New Zealand Warriors in the second quarter final on Saturday.

In an elimination match on Sunday, twins Jacob and Daniel Saifiti will feature for the Newcastle Knights.

Jacob will start from the position of the prop while Daniel has been named as an interchange.

Melbourne Storm will play the Brisbane Broncos at 7.50pm at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

Penrith Panthers will take on New Zealand Warriors at 6pm at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday followed by the match between Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters at 9.50pm at PointsBet Stadium.

Newcastle Knights will face Canberra Raiders at 6.05pm at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

The four teams that will book their spot in the semifinal will feature in Finals Week 2 next week.