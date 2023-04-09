Sunday, April 9, 2023
6-man Fiji books spot in Singapore 7s semis

A 6-man Fijian outfit defeated France 33-21 in the third Cup quarterfinal to book its spot in the semifinal of the Singapore 7s against arch rivals New Zealand.

The French scored first before Fiji replied with tries to lanky Joseva Talacolo and a double to Terio Tamani to lead 19-7 at halftime.

Replacement Iowane Teba put the Fijians further up with the fourth try before the team was reduced to six players as substitute Napolioni Bolaca made a dangerous tackle in the air which resulted in an opponent landing badly on the ground.

With an extra player advantage, France scored another try to keep their chances of a comeback alive with four minutes remaining.

But coming off the bench, Pilipo Bukayaro combined well with Talacolo and followed on an offload and dived in the corner to seal victory for Fiji although France scored another consolation at the death.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the second semifinal at 8.30pm.

The first semifinal will be contested by Samoa and Argentina at 8.13pm.

Cup quarterfinal results: Samoa 22-7 Uruguay, Argentina 29-12 Australia, Fiji 33-21 France, New Zealand 22-10 Great Britain.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
