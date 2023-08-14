$7k water project commissioned in Tailevu

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu commissioned a $7,000 water infrastructure project in Sauva settlement in Tailevu over the weekend.

This initiative, which was facilitated by the Ministry of Health, ushers in a new era of improved water accessibility and public health for the region.

In his address, Dr Lalabalavu highlighted the significance of the occasion, not only for the Sauva community but also for the overarching mission of the Ministry of Health.

“Our gathering today marks the realisation of a fundamental need – access to clean and safe water. This is not just an infrastructure project; it is a beacon of our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our citizens.”

The first phase of a comprehensive plan, which includes seven standpipes, is set to alleviate water-related burdens and enhance sanitation facilities within the community.

Dr Lalabalavu expressed his optimism about subsequent phases, which include the implementation of indoor flush toilets and showers, contributing to a healthier and more hygienic environment.

The Minister also acknowledged the historical prevalence of waterborne illnesses, particularly Typhoid, within the region.

“By mitigating water-related issues, the Ministry anticipates a substantial reduction in health concerns, ultimately fostering a healthier and more resilient community.”

He also emphasised the universal right to safe drinking water, transcending settlement types and geographic locations.

He articulated the Government’s responsibility to safeguard the health and well-being of all citizens, highlighting the intrinsic connection between safe water and public health.

87-year-old pioneer resident Sera Lomolomo could not hold back her tears of joy and acknowledged the Government’s effort in providing the community clean and safe water.

“I’ve seen the settlement change and grow in ways I could never have imagined. But nothing could have prepared me for the overwhelming joy and gratitude I felt as I stood before the new water project, a testament to progress and a lifeline for our community.”

“As I looked at the flowing water, my mind traveled back to the days when clean water was a luxury we could only dream of. We used to trek long distances, carrying heavy buckets, just to secure water for our daily needs. The toll it took on our bodies and the illnesses that plagued us seemed like an inevitable part of life.”