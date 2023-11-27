7s players urged to foster strong sense of unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana 7s players to foster a strong sense of unity and camaraderie within the team, emphasising the importance of love and respect for one another.

Rabuka, who joined Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitabua said this while he bid farewell to both the teams for this weekend’s Dubai 7s followed by the Cape Town 7s a week later.

In a heartfelt address at the Nadi International Airport yesterday evening, the Prime Minister conveyed the Government’s and the people of Fiji’s unwavering support and encouragement.

He emphasised the significance of their role as ambassadors of our beloved nation, carrying the hopes and dreams of Fiji on their shoulders.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of the team captain, urging the players to rally behind their leader and work together towards achieving their common goal.

He also expressed immense pride in their selection, emphasising that it is a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication.

“Your selection is something to be proud of, as you are the best of the best,” Rabuka said.

He assured the players that they have the full confidence of the nation and encouraged them to embrace this opportunity with pride and determination.