7s stars team up with Rhinos Loggerheads

Fiji 7s stars Waisea Nacuqu and Iowane Teba are in the United States of America and have teamed up with legend Waisale Serevi’s Rhinos Loggerheads Rugby.

The pair will play for the team in the Premier Rugby 7s this weekend in Minneapolis and in San Jose next month.

Fijiana 7s wingers Ana Maria Naimasi and Younis Bese are also with Serevi’s club and will play in the women’s competition.

Serevi in a social media post said he is grateful to host the World Cup and Olympic Games medal winners.

He is urging Fijian fans in America to come out in numbers and support the stars who will be in action for the Rhinos.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
