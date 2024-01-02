8 hotel and resort projects underway

Fiji’s tourism sector continues to be the centrepiece of the economy with at least eight significant hotel and resort projects underway with more on the drawing board.

Highlighting this in his New Year’s message, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said current estimates indicate the industry employs about 110,000 people and this figure is expected to grow when more rooms are available.

“This year annual visitor totals for the first time might surpass one million.”

“The big challenge is to meet a shortage of about 5,000 rooms.”

“Investors see the opportunities here. It’s been evident for a long time there is great scope for tourism to develop in new areas of the country.”

“We have already announced the World Bank has agreed to commit just over $440 million to unlock Vanua Levu’s potential.”

“This is of huge and positive importance for our second largest island and for Fiji,” he said.