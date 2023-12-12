95% of Fijians are connected: Baravilala

Around 95 per cent of Fijians are connected to the world wide web through 3G, 4G and 4G+ networks, while 100 per cent are digitally connected to Free to Air channels on the Walesi setup boxes either through terrestrial and satellite means.

As a priority, Government is working on progressively connecting our five per cent to bridge the digital divide.

This has been highlighted by the Director-General, Digital Transformation, Tupou Baravilala at the Attorney-General’s Conference, last week.

Baravilala said new and emerging technology like 5G is being trialled by Fiji’s service providers, and we now have low earth orbit satellites that are able to provide direct service to customers.

She said Fiji is ranked the third most affordable country globally and the most country in the region, when it comes to mobile data pricing. It costs, on average, 20 cents for 1GB of data in Fiji.

Baravilala said technology in itself is neither good nor bad, but the way technology is used.

She said in order to fully utilise the benefits of digital technologies; we must work together, accelerating transformation for the benefit of everyone while mitigating the risks.