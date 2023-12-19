Tuesday, December 19, 2023
AG maybe guilty of misconduct: Chaudhry

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry says as chief custodian of the law, it is downright disgraceful of the Attorney-General to expect the people to accept a situation which runs contrary to the dictates of the rule of law.

Chaudhry in a statement said Attorney General Siromi Turaga maybe guilty of professional misconduct by insisting that Acting DPP John Rabuku is the “right person to hold the position…” despite him being disqualified under Section 117 of the Constitution.

He said the Constitution is the supreme law of the land and adherence to its provisions is
mandatory if the rule of law is to prevail.

“In recent times we have witnessed a worrying disregard by the authorities to
constitutional provisions when making appointments to senior positions in the legal
and judicial services of persons who are disqualified.”

“The retention of the Chief Registrar after he pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving
is yet another such case.”

“It seems with this Government political considerations override constitutional
provisions as is evident from the utterance of the Attorney General,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
