Sayed-Khaiyum continues as key FijiFirst member

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he has not left the FijiFirst Party, after resigning as its General-Secretary and as its Registered Officer.

Speaking to the media, Sayed-Khaiyum said both these positions are formal ones that he currently cannot serve, due to medical reasons.

“I have not resigned from the Party. I’ve resigned as General-Secretary and as a Registered Officer.”

Sayed-Khaiyum formally tendered in his resignation last December to the leader of the FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, citing medical conditions.

He said with recent medical procedures and with more to follow in the coming weeks, these will have a deleterious impact on his ability to attend his daily commitments, at least for a while.

He had said, given his medical situation, he will not be able to attend to all the responsibilities required of the General Secretary.

Former Minister Faiyaz Koya is acting as FijiFirst General Secretary and Registered Officer.