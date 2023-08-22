Tuesday, August 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

All forms of bullying must be addressed: Akbar

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji (ACCF) chief executive Parvez Akbar supports recent calls to address bullying and says all forms including physical, verbal and cyber-bullying must be addressed.

Akbar said bullying should be addressed wherever it occurs, including schools and workplaces.

He said since 1 January 2019, ACCF has received a total of 852 notifications for school accidents resulting in serious injuries and 85 of these notifications are for serious injuries as a result of assault to pupils in schools.

From applications that ACCF has received, the examples of school assaults include fractured arm when a student was pushed him down a slope, pupil lost his teeth after being punched by another pupil, pupil was punched by his classmate when he confronted him for taking his stationary, pupil threw stones at another pupil causing serious injuries to the latter, pupil was punched by his classmate during a verbal altercation, pupil was poked in the eye during an argument, pupil was intentionally tackled by another student and pupil was punched in the stomach while washing his hands.

“It is important for there to be consequences for individuals who bully others. The consequences need to be proportionate to the circumstances and can include a combination of disciplinary action and skills development,” said Akbar.

He said research suggests that bullying should be viewed as a socio-ecological phenomenon and not just an interpersonal interaction between the bully and the target.

“This view looks beyond the individual and acknowledges the multiple risk and protective factors that exist within individuals, peer groups, families, schools, communities, and the wider social environment.”

“We need to explore how the community around students may influence their behaviour.”

Akbar added that controlling authorities of schools are legally obliged to report any personal injury or death as a result of a school accident pursuant to the Accident Compensation (School Accidents) Regulations 2018.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

President thanks teachers for their...

His Excellency, the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today thanke...
Entertainment

Rihanna welcomes second baby

Rihanna is officially a mom of two! The "Diamonds" singer, 35, a...
Entertainment

Demi Lovato parts ways with Scooter...

Demi Lovato has new music coming and is looking for new management....
News

Fijian caregiver scoops top award

Tupou Dilagi Naikidi (Dee), a Fijian Aged-Care worker with HealthX ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

President thanks teachers for th...

News
His Excell...

Rihanna welcomes second baby

Entertainment
Rihanna is...

Demi Lovato parts ways with Scoo...

Entertainment
Demi Lovat...

Fijian caregiver scoops top awar...

News
Tupou Dila...

Singh eager to shine on Beach So...

Football
Young Fiji...

Fiji returns to Nations Cup afte...

Football
Fiji retur...

Popular News

Fair, respectful athletic enviro...

Rugby
Minister f...

Former MP to be laid to rest tom...

News
Former MP ...

Elderly man dies in Korosomo acc...

News
A 70-year-...

President thanks teachers for th...

News
His Excell...

Adequate cybersecurity capabilit...

News
Permanent ...

Distraught father dies, Chaudhry...

News
The distra...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

President thanks teachers for their sacrifice