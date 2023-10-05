All or nothing for Fiji against Tahiti

Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu says playing in the semifinal will be a different ball game for Fiji at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup against Tahiti today.

Fiji fought hard to edge a gutsy Vanuatu 2-1 in their all-important Group A match in New Zealand last night and Waranaivalu walked away with the Player of the Match for his impressive display.

“Tahiti is a good team but nothing is taken away from us. The semifinal will be a different ball game altogether,” he told OFC Media.

“The Coach told us that this is a do-or-die for us. We cannot go for a draw or loss. We needed to win, which was the only way to the semifinal.”

The 28-year-old police officer, while giving the glory back to God, credited his players for putting on a strong battle.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Almighty for providing the source of endurance to us. Without him, I don’t think we would be out here victorious against Vanuatu.”

“It was a good outing, we came up with a plan to win and qualify for the semifinals.

“Our strength is defending and credit to the boys and also the coach for giving us good defending tactics. Credit to our goalkeeper for going out and overcoming the injury.”

Fiji will face Tahiti at 3pm today in Auckland.