A 24-year-old man died following a motor vehicle accident in Korovuto, Nadi last night.

The accident occurred after 11pm and it is alleged that he lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer off the road, crashing in to a post.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital by a passerby and was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll currently stands at 59 compared to 22 for the same period last year.