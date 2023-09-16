Ba on track in women’s BOG

The Ba women’s team is on track and leading the standing in the inaugural Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

After a 3-0 win over Rewa on Day 1 of the tournament, the Women-In-Black defeated a gutsy Nadi outfit 3-1 on Day 2 of the round-robin competition.

Meanwhile, a star-studded Labasa outfit was held 2-2 by Rewa.

Ba now has 6 points with a goal advantage of 5 followed by Labasa on the second spot with 4 points.

Rewa climbed to the third spot with one point while Nadi is at the bottom of the table after two losses.

Rivals Ba and Labasa will clash in the decider at 9am tomorrow followed by the match between Nadi and Rewa at 11am.