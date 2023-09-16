Saturday, September 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ba on track in women’s BOG

The Ba women’s team is on track and leading the standing in the inaugural Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

After a 3-0 win over Rewa on Day 1 of the tournament, the Women-In-Black defeated a gutsy Nadi outfit 3-1 on Day 2 of the round-robin competition.

Meanwhile, a star-studded Labasa outfit was held 2-2 by Rewa.

Ba now has 6 points with a goal advantage of 5 followed by Labasa on the second spot with 4 points.

Rewa climbed to the third spot with one point while Nadi is at the bottom of the table after two losses.

Rivals Ba and Labasa will clash in the decider at 9am tomorrow followed by the match between Nadi and Rewa at 11am.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Fiji, Aust to sign revised and elev...

A revised and elevated Vuvale Partnership is expected to be signed ...
News

RFMF to participate in 2023 Ex Cart...

Commander Joint Task Force Command (CJTFC) Brigadier General (Brig ...
News

SPC reaffirms commitment to support...

The Pacific Community (SPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to suppor...
Sports

Lockington wants better deal for wo...

Ba Coach Charlene Lockington is pleading with Fiji Football Associa...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji, Aust to sign revised and e...

News
A revised ...

RFMF to participate in 2023 Ex C...

News
Commander ...

SPC reaffirms commitment to supp...

News
The Pacifi...

Lockington wants better deal for...

Sports
Ba Coach C...

Jones targets Flying Fijians for...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Fijian referees officiate in U16...

Sports
Two Fijian...

Popular News

Fiji actively participates in tr...

News
Deputy Pri...

Lomaloma appointed as member of ...

News
Deputy-Sec...

Sims adamant Storm will beat Roo...

NRL
Veteran Fi...

Company officials concerned with...

News
Grace Road...

Radradra is a big threat, admits...

Rugby
Wallabies’...

Botitu itching for a spot agains...

Rugby
Utility ba...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 BOG SF1 (Lautoka vs Labasa)