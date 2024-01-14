Ba renews Rooster CVC sponsorship

Ba FC has officially confirmed that Rooster Chicken will be renewing its sponsorship for the upcoming Champion vs. Champion series against Lautoka FC.

This partnership marks a continued collaboration between the club and one of its key local sponsors.

Stanley Raniga, the driving force behind Rooster Chicken, expressed his company’s delight in supporting Ba FC again.

“Rooster Chicken is proud to reaffirm our sponsorship of Ba FC this year. Our involvement signifies our dedication to fostering community growth and promoting homegrown talent,”

He highlighted Rooster Chicken’s significant role in the Ba community, both as a major employer and a supporter of local sports.

President of Ba FC, Azam Ali welcomed the renewal of the partnership with enthusiasm. “We are grateful for Rooster Chicken’s timely support. Their commitment not only strengthens our team but also reinforces our bond with the local community.”