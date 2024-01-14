Sunday, January 14, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Ba renews Rooster CVC sponsorship

Ba FC has officially confirmed that Rooster Chicken will be renewing its sponsorship for the upcoming Champion vs. Champion series against Lautoka FC.

This partnership marks a continued collaboration between the club and one of its key local sponsors.

Stanley Raniga, the driving force behind Rooster Chicken, expressed his company’s delight in supporting Ba FC again.

“Rooster Chicken is proud to reaffirm our sponsorship of Ba FC this year. Our involvement signifies our dedication to fostering community growth and promoting homegrown talent,”

He highlighted Rooster Chicken’s significant role in the Ba community, both as a major employer and a supporter of local sports.

President of Ba FC, Azam Ali welcomed the renewal of the partnership with enthusiasm. “We are grateful for Rooster Chicken’s timely support. Their commitment not only strengthens our team but also reinforces our bond with the local community.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Cocagi comeback with man of the mat...

Former Fiji Under 20 captain, Adrea Cocagi, marked his return from ...
Football

Abbu reflects on a memorable 2023

2023 marked a significant year for star forward Abbu Zahid Shaheed,...
News

Inferno destroys nine-bedroom flat

Two wooden flats, consisting of nine bedrooms has been completely d...
News

Man in critical condition after roa...

A man is fighting for his life at the Lautoka Hospital after the ve...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Cocagi comeback with man of the ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Abbu reflects on a memorable 202...

Football
2023 marke...

Inferno destroys nine-bedroom fl...

News
Two wooden...

Man in critical condition after ...

News
A man is f...

Turagavou inducted as Methodist ...

News
Former Gen...

Team Fiji wins world chess match...

Sports
Team Fiji ...

Popular News

Tikoitoga was proud of his herit...

News
Prime Mini...

Sir Graham interested in afforda...

News
World-Cup ...

Insurance fraud allegation again...

News
The Minist...

MSAF addresses safety concerns w...

News
Maritime S...

Corrections probe alleged brutal...

News
Acting Com...

Ba coach steps down ahead of CVC...

Football
Ba Footbal...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Cocagi comeback with man of the match performance