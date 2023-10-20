Friday, October 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ba to celebrate IDC win next Saturday

Ba Football Association in partnership with Ba Town Council and Ba Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the district’s 25th Inter District Championship (IDC) title on Saturday 28 October.

The Association is inviting each and every fan to join the team in commemorating its victory in their march through Ba Town as they plan a huge celebration party and encourage all supporters to come and be a part of this historic event.

For those who are unable to attend in person, the Ba FC Facebook page will provide live coverage.

Meanwhile the $25,000 prize-money won by the team will shared between players and the Association is expected to top up the payment with more cash rewards and gifts.

The RC Manubhai sponsored Men In Black overcame Lautoka 2-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last Sunday to win the coveted Lloyd Farebrother trophy after 8 years.

Darold Kakasi and Etonia Dogalau scored Ba’s goals in the first half while Saula Waqa pulled one back for the Blues late in the second spell through a free-kick.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Flying Fijians welcomed in style

People from all walks of life packed the Nadi International Airport...
News

Khan defrauded FSC for personal gai...

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says the Government will seek...
Football

Fiji’s Pacific Cup representa...

Fiji's representatives to the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zea...
News

Coalition Govt is firmly intact: Tu...

Acting Prime Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says that the Coalition Go...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Flying Fijians welcomed in style...

Rugby
People fro...

Khan defrauded FSC for personal ...

News
Minister f...

Fiji’s Pacific Cup represe...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Coalition Govt is firmly intact:...

News
Acting Pri...

Tuisova out for several months, ...

Rugby
Fiji and R...

Turaga remains in AG’s cha...

News
Newly-appo...

Popular News

Vakatawa debuts in Bears opening...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Fiji’s Pacific Cup represe...

Football
Fiji's rep...

It means everything to us: Nayac...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Fiji fights for more than just v...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Athleticism of Fijians is incred...

NRL
Fiji Bulik...

Kakasi relishes goal, eyes more ...

Football
Solomon Is...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 FANCA ICC