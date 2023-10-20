Ba to celebrate IDC win next Saturday

Ba Football Association in partnership with Ba Town Council and Ba Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the district’s 25th Inter District Championship (IDC) title on Saturday 28 October.

The Association is inviting each and every fan to join the team in commemorating its victory in their march through Ba Town as they plan a huge celebration party and encourage all supporters to come and be a part of this historic event.

For those who are unable to attend in person, the Ba FC Facebook page will provide live coverage.

Meanwhile the $25,000 prize-money won by the team will shared between players and the Association is expected to top up the payment with more cash rewards and gifts.

The RC Manubhai sponsored Men In Black overcame Lautoka 2-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last Sunday to win the coveted Lloyd Farebrother trophy after 8 years.

Darold Kakasi and Etonia Dogalau scored Ba’s goals in the first half while Saula Waqa pulled one back for the Blues late in the second spell through a free-kick.