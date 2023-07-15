Saturday, July 15, 2023
Baby Flying Fijians finish 10th

The Baby Flying Fijians finished 10th after a heavy 43-22 defeat to Argentina in the play-offs at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa on Saturday.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached Fiji scored four tries through Kavaia Tagivetaua, Waqa Nalaga and Isikeli Basiyalo scoring a brace while he converted once only.

The Fijians also copped three yellow cards in the match with flyhalf Philip Baselala sin-binned in the 18th minute while Timoci Nakalevu and Sireli Masiwini were binned in the second half.

Despite finishing 10th, Fiji will remain in the top tier competition.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
