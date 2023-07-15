Baby Flying Fijians finish 10th

The Baby Flying Fijians finished 10th after a heavy 43-22 defeat to Argentina in the play-offs at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in South Africa on Saturday.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached Fiji scored four tries through Kavaia Tagivetaua, Waqa Nalaga and Isikeli Basiyalo scoring a brace while he converted once only.

The Fijians also copped three yellow cards in the match with flyhalf Philip Baselala sin-binned in the 18th minute while Timoci Nakalevu and Sireli Masiwini were binned in the second half.

Despite finishing 10th, Fiji will remain in the top tier competition.