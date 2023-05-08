Back-rower Valetini dots in Brumbies win

Melbourne-born Fijian back-rower Rob Valetini dotted a try in Brumbies’ 33-26 win against the Rebels in a Round 11 fixture of Super Rugby Pacific on Sunday.

Rebels made a quick start to the match with a try to Josh Kemeny in the third minute and Reece Hodge converted for a 7-nil lead.

Five minutes later, the Brumbies re-grouped and came out strong as Noah Lolesio scored a brace of converted tries but the Rebels were reluctant to merge the gap and Lachie Anderson scored a converted try to hold the result at 14-14.

After a hard 12 minutes of battle, Jahrome Brown broke the equaliser and scored a try in favor of the Brumbies which Lolesio converted for a 21-14 lead at the break.

The Brumbies continued with their fine performance in the second half as Brown crossed for his second try of the afternoon but this time Lolesio failed to convert.

It was Anderson again, who tried to bring the Rebels back in the match with a try but Hodge failed to convert before Valetini barrelled over the line after 12 phases and dotted down for the Brumbies and this time Ryan Lonergan converted for a 33-19 lead.

In the 72nd minute, Carter Gordon scored a consolation try for the Rebels and Hodge converted.