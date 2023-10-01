Sunday, October 1, 2023
Baravilala treble inspires Fiji’s big win

Skipper Filipe Baravilala scored a hat-trick of goals as Fiji thumped Tonga 9-0 in the opening Group A match of the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland today.

Tongan goalkeeper Semisi Otukolo denied Tevita Waranaivalu, Gabriele Matanasiga and Rusiate Matarerega in the opening minutes of the match.

Tonga had the perfect chance to snatch the opener of the tournament through Pita Uhatahi but his shot went inches away from the left post.

It was Suva midfielder Ramzan Khan, who got the opener for Fiji with a powerful left strike which was buried into his own goal by Otukolo in the 8th minute.

Tonga applied pressure looking for an equaliser through Vai Lutu but he struck the ball over the bar.

Suva striker Merrill Nand doubled the lead for Fiji after beating two Tongan defenders and slamming the ball into the roof of the net in the 13th minute.

Just before the break, Bruce Hughes pulled the third goal after combining well with Matanisiga.

Fiji led 3-0 at the break.

The Jerry Sam coached side maintained its dominance in the send spell and Baravilala got his first two goals in the first five minutes.

Hughes, Rajneel Singh, Nadi and Baravilala netted four more goals to wrap up the impressive victory.

Fiji will face defending champions and host nation New Zealand in their next match at 5pm tomorrow.

Fiji: Kitione Baleloa (GK), Filipe Baravilala (C), Ramzan Khan, Merrill Nand, Tevita Waranaivalu, Emori Ragata, Rajneel Singh, Krishneel Singh, Aman Naidu, Bruce Hughes, Setareki Hughes, Dave Radrigai, Gabriele Matanasiga, Rusiate Matarerega.

Tonga: Semisi Otukolo (GK), Vai Lutu, Sione Tuifangaloka, Christoper Polovili, Timote Faksiieiki, Unaloto Aho, Pita Uhatahi, Maloni Manu’olevao, Viliame Falevai, Tevita Falepapalangi, Uhila Tautua’a, Sitaleki Fisi.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
