The New Zealand Womens 7s team has claimed their seventh HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title after day one of the Toulouse 7s.

The Black Ferns secured the title after qualifying for the next stage of the Toulouse 7s with 50-0 win over Poland and a 31-12 win over USA 7s on day one.

New Zealand, Australia, USA have qualified through to the Olympic Games with France receiving automatic qualification as hosts.

Ireland, Fiji, and Great Britain will fight for the remaining position on offer.