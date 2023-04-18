Black Ferns lock in Kalounivale till 2025

The Black Ferns have locked in Fiji-born prop Tanya Kalounivale till the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting says the Chiefs Manawa star is part of the 34 players who got their contract locked with the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday.

The former Suva Grammar School student scored her first try of the 2023 season against the Hurricanes Poua in March.

Kalounivale helped the Black Ferns win the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup title last year.

Black Ferns: Alana Bremner, Amy Du Plessis, Amy Rule, Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Charmaine McMenamin, Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Brooker, Grace Gago, Grace Steinmetz, Hazel Tubic, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Kelsie Thwaites, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon, Krystal Murray, Layla Sae, Liana Mikaele’Tu’u, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’I, Lucy Jenkins, Luka Connor, Maiakawanakaukani Roos, Mererangi Paul, Patricia Maliepo, Pip Love, Renee Holmes, Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant, Santo Taumata, Tanya Kalounivale.