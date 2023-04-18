Tuesday, April 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Black Ferns lock in Kalounivale till 2025

Picture Courtesy: New Zealand Rugby

The Black Ferns have locked in Fiji-born prop Tanya Kalounivale till the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting says the Chiefs Manawa star is part of the 34 players who got their contract locked with the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday.

The former Suva Grammar School student scored her first try of the 2023 season against the Hurricanes Poua in March.

Kalounivale helped the Black Ferns win the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup title last year.

Black Ferns: Alana Bremner, Amy Du Plessis, Amy Rule, Ariana Bayler, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Charmaine McMenamin, Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Brooker, Grace Gago, Grace Steinmetz, Hazel Tubic, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Kelsie Thwaites, Kendra Reynolds, Kennedy Simon, Krystal Murray, Layla Sae, Liana Mikaele’Tu’u, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’I, Lucy Jenkins, Luka Connor, Maiakawanakaukani Roos, Mererangi Paul, Patricia Maliepo, Pip Love, Renee Holmes, Rosie Kelly, Ruahei Demant, Santo Taumata, Tanya Kalounivale.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

High powered Pacific delegation arr...

A 50-member Pacific Mission delegation from Aotearoa New Zealand le...
Rugby

FRU secures sporting equipment supp...

Fiji Rugby Union has secured a major sponsor as the official sporti...
Rugby

Trio back in training for Chiefs cl...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Kemu Valetini, winger Salesitin...
Rugby

Byrne impressed with Drua’s p...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is impressed with the l...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

High powered Pacific delegation ...

News
A 50-membe...

FRU secures sporting equipment s...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Trio back in training for Chiefs...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Byrne impressed with Drua’...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Chua to host first Kula Girls tr...

Football
Newly appo...

Youngster eyes more game time wi...

Football
19-year-ol...

Popular News

New markets to support projected...

Business
Fiji's eco...

Suva FC receives timely boost fo...

Sports
Suva FC re...

Women have been disproportionate...

News
Women have...

High powered Pacific delegation ...

News
A 50-membe...

$132M tourism project for Vanua ...

News
The Fijian...

Hughes interested in Flying Fiji...

Rugby
Former Eng...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

High powered Pacific delegation arrives