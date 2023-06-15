Blues brace for a tough Labasa clash

Experienced Lautoka midfielder Zibraaz Sahib says they are bracing for a tough encounter against Labasa in the first semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Sahib said the Blues have targeted to end their 21-year drought at the tournament and will fight tooth and nail to improve in all aspects of their game.

“Most of the boys in the Lautoka team have been playing in Fiji for so long and haven’t won the Fiji FACT.”

“Now that we are in the semifinal stage, players will need to give in more effort because this is our only chance to qualify for the finals.”

“We will work on all areas of our game and we can’t leave any behind because Labasa will be tough in the semis.”

“Labasa is going to be threatening and looking at our past games against them, we are wary of them. They will be strong but if we iron out our errors and work collectively as a team, I’m sure we can beat them.”

“Every player in the team is playing for their family and we thank the fans and our sponsors for their support. The boys know how important this tournament is for us and we’ll give our best.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will face Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm followed by the second semi-final between AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa and Rooster Chicken Ba at 4.30pm.