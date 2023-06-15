Thursday, June 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Blues brace for a tough Labasa clash

Experienced Lautoka midfielder Zibraaz Sahib says they are bracing for a tough encounter against Labasa in the first semifinal of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Sahib said the Blues have targeted to end their 21-year drought at the tournament and will fight tooth and nail to improve in all aspects of their game.

“Most of the boys in the Lautoka team have been playing in Fiji for so long and haven’t won the Fiji FACT.”

“Now that we are in the semifinal stage, players will need to give in more effort because this is our only chance to qualify for the finals.”

“We will work on all areas of our game and we can’t leave any behind because Labasa will be tough in the semis.”

“Labasa is going to be threatening and looking at our past games against them, we are wary of them. They will be strong but if we iron out our errors and work collectively as a team, I’m sure we can beat them.”

“Every player in the team is playing for their family and we thank the fans and our sponsors for their support. The boys know how important this tournament is for us and we’ll give our best.”

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will face Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm followed by the second semi-final between AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa and Rooster Chicken Ba at 4.30pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fast footy excites young Kikau in A...

Former Marist Brothers High School student Eparama Kikau, who is th...
Business

Naidu newest member of FNPF Board

The Fiji National Provident Fund has announced the appointment of A...
Rugby

Kikau proof that sports holds posit...

Marist Brothers High School principal Ashish Dayal says former stud...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to feature in Super ...

Four players who share links to Fiji will feature in the semifinal ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fast footy excites young Kikau i...

Rugby
Former Mar...

Naidu newest member of FNPF Boar...

Business
The Fiji N...

Kikau proof that sports holds po...

Rugby
Marist Bro...

Fijian quartet to feature in Sup...

Rugby
Four playe...

FFP offered to pay SODELPA debt:...

News
FijiFirst ...

Man in video charged for common ...

News
A 37-year-...

Popular News

Kikau proof that sports holds po...

Rugby
Marist Bro...

Woman found dead in Nabua

News
Police are...

FRU Trust settles Fijiana Drua ...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Recommendations favor the rich, ...

News
Fiji Labou...

Kamikamica scores opener in Stor...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Parliament sitting deferred for ...

News
Next week'...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fast footy excites young Kikau in Australia