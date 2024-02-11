Blues fought hard to the last minute – Khan

In a match filled with unexpected turns and a dramatic extension into extra time, Lautoka Blues faced a narrow defeat against Rewa in the OFC Champions League Playoffs.

Lautoka’s coach Babs Khan acknowledged the hard-fought battle that saw his team going down to 10 players after Saula Waqa received his second yellow card.

Despite the disadvantage, he praised his team’s spirited performance,

“We were one man down but we played like we had 14 players on the field,”

“We fell short today, but it’s just the start of the season, and who knows, we might win the Fiji Fact,” he said.

Khan’s message to his team was clear, urging them to “believe in themselves, keep going, sky is the limit.”

The coach thanked all the players, management, and their families for their support throughout the week and said the team will now work on the upcoming tournaments.