Blues to celebrate Fiji FACT victory on Sat

Fiji FACT champions Lautoka will celebrate their victory in style on Saturday, says team President Shalendra Prasad.

Prasad said the celebration will kick off with a float procession from Marine Drive to Churchill Park ground at 1pm.

He said a dinner function will be held at Restaurant Paradise to thank the players, their families and invited guests.

Players and officials will be presented with cash prizes, Digicel sponsored Giveaways, Punja’s sponsored Hamper Pack, GO2 Solution sponsored GIFT Vouchers and appreciation certificates, trophies and Medals.

On Sunday, the association will host a cocktail function for the winning team at Lautoka Golf Club sponsored by Islands Electric.

Lautoka ended their 21-year-old Fiji FACT jinx beating Rewa 2-1 in the grand final two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Blues will take on Nadroga in Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at 7pm at Churchill Park.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
