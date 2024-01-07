Boat operators told to comply with safety standards

The Fiji Police Force is calling on all boat operators to comply with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) safety standards.

The safety standards which is in the Maritime (Commercial Boating) Regulations 2014.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said the very simple regulations that boat operators need to follow, are not being adhered to.

He said this is clearly evident as three boating incidents have been recorded recently where boat have capsized and passengers have lost their lives.

“The three incidents from Baulevu, Yasawa and now at the Lau Waters should be a wake up call for all small boats operators. Lives are being lost because simple safety procedures where not in place, ” said ACP Driu.

He adds that the Regulation states that a commercial boating operator shall provide every passenger on board a commercial boat with a personal flotation device.

“This is something that is missing from small boats operators. We will start conducting inspections with MSAF officials and we will deal with boat operators who don’t comply with this regulations. ”

ACP Driu said with such incidents, boat Operators should take safety precautionary measurements to ensure the safety of all their passengers.