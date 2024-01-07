Sunday, January 7, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Boat operators told to comply with safety standards

The Fiji Police Force is calling on all boat operators to comply with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) safety standards.

The safety standards which is in the Maritime (Commercial Boating) Regulations 2014.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu said the very simple regulations that boat operators need to follow, are not being adhered to.

He said this is clearly evident as three boating incidents have been recorded recently where boat have capsized and passengers have lost their lives.

“The three incidents from Baulevu, Yasawa and now at the Lau Waters should be a wake up call for all small boats operators. Lives are being lost because simple safety procedures where not in place, ” said ACP Driu.

He adds that the Regulation states that a commercial boating operator shall provide every passenger on board a commercial boat with a personal flotation device.

“This is something that is missing from small boats operators. We will start conducting inspections with MSAF officials and we will deal with boat operators who don’t comply with this regulations. ”

ACP Driu said with such incidents, boat Operators should take safety precautionary measurements to ensure the safety of all their passengers.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Global...

17-year-old Korovuto beauty, Ashlin Alveena Prasad is poised to mak...
Rugby

Dakuwaqa’s late try saves Sta...

Winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa scored a crucial late try for Stade Francai...
News

PM pays tribute to fallen iconic le...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has paid tribute to two of Fiji’s ic...
News

Post Fiji employee reported missing...

A 34-year-old Post Fiji Employee has been reported missing. 34-y...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Glo...

News
17-year-ol...

Dakuwaqa’s late try saves ...

Rugby
Winger Pen...

PM pays tribute to fallen iconic...

News
Prime Mini...

Post Fiji employee reported miss...

News
A 34-year-...

Night Swim makes big splash at t...

Entertainment
“Night Swi...

Hughes stars in Black Rams’...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Keteca re-signs with Kaiviti Sil...

Rugby
Jeremaia K...

New voter cards or replacements ...

News
The Fijian...

Nabalarua is new EFL chairperson...

News
Former Fij...

Post Fiji employee reported miss...

News
A 34-year-...

Wind turbine report handed to PS...

News
An investi...

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Glo...

News
17-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Global title