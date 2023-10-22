Sunday, October 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Boks snatch 16-15 win over England, book ABs final showdown

Reigning champions South Africa struck late for a 16-15 win over England in the second semifinal at the Stade de France to book a Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks next Sunday.

The Springboks trailed for the majority of the match as the boot of Owen Farrell allowed England to build a commanding lead with a penalty just two minutes into the match.

South Africa gave away a second penalty to England in the 10th minute and Farrell chipped it over from right in front to put England up by 6 points.

It took 11 minutes for South Africa to regroup and get on the scoreboard by a penalty from Manie Libbok but Farrell booted his third penalty in the match to give England a 9-6 lead in the 24th minute.

Coming off the bench in place of Libbok, Handre Pollard took over the kicking duties and slotted South Africa’s second penalty with the aim to merge the gap at 9-6 but Farrell kicked his fourth penalty to give England a 12-6 lead at the break.

Farrell again put England on the scoreboard first with a penalty in the 52nd minute but this time, the Boks made a strong comeback in the match.

RG Snyman secured a lineout for South Africa and set the driving maul. England defended well before Dion Fourie broke off and charged to the line but he fell short before Snyman picked up the ball and dived over the line to score.

Pollard converted to give South Africa 13 points just two points away from England.

After England broke down three scrum attempts, match official pointed for a penalty in favor of South Africa which Pollard made no mistake and drilled the kick straight into the sticks to secure the victory.

England will meet Argentina in the playoff at 7am on Saturday while the final between South Africa and All Blacks will kick off at 7am on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Valentine puts Nadi into FANCA ICCC...

Youngster Shaheel Valentine scored the winner as Muslim IDC champs ...
News

Kepa must resign as TSLS chair: Ket...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal has expressed his distas...
News

Ethanol production in the pipeline:...

Fiji Airways spends close to $500 million buying ethanol biofuel fr...
News

Think outside the box, says Kamikam...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has c...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Valentine puts Nadi into FANCA I...

Football
Youngster ...

Kepa must resign as TSLS chair: ...

News
Opposition...

Ethanol production in the pipeli...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Think outside the box, says Kami...

News
Deputy Pri...

New ICC winner to be crowned

Football
A new winn...

Drasa progresses to FANCA ICC se...

Football
Drasa edge...

Popular News

Enough time for PG’s gold ...

Football
National w...

Champs make winning start in ICC...

Football
Defending ...

Certain crimes increased in Sept...

News
While the ...

Baulevu Road to close temporaril...

News
The Wainib...

Bula Boys to march in camp on Su...

Football
A 22-membe...

Raiwalui will not seek contract ...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Valentine puts Nadi into FANCA ICCC final