Brown curious about Fijian culture

Former South African 7s Captain, Kyle Brown is excited to visit Fiji for the first time and is looking forward to the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s where he will represent the Ambassador All Stars.

Brown, who has been picked by his fellow countryman Bryan Habana is grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the tournament is aiming to give his best in the tournament.

The 36-year-old is expecting a strong introduction to Fiji’s 7s culture and love for the game.

“Looking forward to a couple of opportunities to get onto the pitch and a couple more opportunities to share some knowledge with some younger players,” he said.

“Having played against the Fijian team for over a decade, I have always been curious about the culture in Fiji.”

Brown said his favourite player while growing up has been George Smith of Australia as he has similar build to him and Smith broke the mould when it came to open side flankers.

The highlight of his career to date has been the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2016 Olympics and he out to create more memories in Fiji’s rugby capital.

The McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars have been drawn in Pool C with Tomasi Cama’s New Zealand Development, Devo  Babas and Ravuka and the tournament will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
Rugby

Fuli sets high goals for Perth 7s