A 56-year-old man of Bua succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident yesterday.

The victim was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man on Saturday night.

The suspect was driving along the Lekutu and Veiseaseavula Highway when he bumped the victim who was walking on the roadside.

He was conveyed to the Lekutu Health Centre and later transferred to the Labasa Hospital where he was admitted up until he passed away yesterday afternoon.