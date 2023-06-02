Budget to address unfinished and held projects

Unfinished and held projects are being looked at and the national budget is something that the business community should look towards.

Highlighting this during a budget consultation in Ba last night, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad said the Coalition Government is trying its best to make changes at the grassroots level and all recommendations will be taken into consideration.

Issues raised during the consultation include the development of Ba town, a more cash based system for Sugarcane farmers, labor shortage and vehicle hire permits.

Speaking to farmers, business community and members of the public in Tavua earlier in the day, Prof Prasad highlighted they would not be able to solve every problem now due to the high debt level.

He however assured attendees that the Government will try its best to attend and address all problems brought to them by everyone.

Budget consultations have moved to the Northern Division today.