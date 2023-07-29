Budget will meet debt obligation, says Singh

The 2023-24 National Budget will enable the Government to balance its priorities of addressing crucial needs of the nation while attending to the debt obligation, says Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

Speaking during a talanoa session with the Wavuwavu community members in the Northern Division, Singh explained that the Government has a huge amount of debt to pay that was put in place by the previous administration; therefore, the Coalition Government is committed to reducing unnecessary expenses and implementing cost-saving measures.

“The budget mainly targets essential and priority areas that are people-centred, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture and social welfare to receive increased funding,” he said.

“The Government has made some minor adjustments and reductions on some initiatives, which does not mean that they are not a priority, however, this is to ensure financial sustainability without compromising their importance in serving the interests of our people.”

“While it is necessary to adapt to the prevailing economic conditions, it is important to emphasise that the government remains committed to providing essential services and supporting key initiatives,” Singh added.