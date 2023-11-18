Saturday, November 18, 2023
Bula Boys ready for PGs opener

The national men’s football team is ready to take on Northern Marianas in their opening Pool C match of the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands today.

Head coach Rob Sherman said they have left no stones unturned in their preparation for the tournament and is confident the Bula Boys will give their all against an unpredictable Northern Marianas.

“The boys have adjusted well to the conditions. Their loading and exposure have been well managed by the staff.”

“We have worked on the culture and values consistently throughout the camp and all the players have been committed to that. The harmony and unity is excellent.”

Sherman said they have a strong team culture and the young players have bonded well with the senior players.

“We will be focusing on our strengths when we play our opening game. The fans can expect 100 per cent effort in every game.”

“The culture is one we determine collectively. It’s no good the coach imposing something the players don’t buy into. We have developed the overall objective, behaviors, and values as well that we want to demonstrate on and off the pitch.”

Fiji will kick start its campaign against the Northern Marianas at 7pm in Honiara today.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
