Wednesday, October 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bula to debut against Cooks in Championship

Photo Courtesy: NRL

Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula will make his Vodafone Fiji Bati debut against the Cook Islands Aitu in the Pacific Championship at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby on Sunday.

The 21-year-old after scooping three major awards at the tigers this season was named in the Fiji Bati 22-member squad by head coach Wise Kativerata.

Bula makes his Test debut at fullback with his club teammate Brandon Wakeham in the No.7 in his eighth Test for the Bati.

Dally M rookie of the year Sunia Turuva will play centre with experienced duo of Parramatta Eel Maika Sivo and Saint George Illawarra Dragon Mikaele Ravalawa on the wings.

Storm big man Tui Kamikamica takes over as captain from Kevin Naiqama.

Experienced Rabbitoh Taane Milne lines up for his 11th Test as part of a forward pack that includes debutants Gordon Whippy from Ipswich Jets, Kitione Kautiga from Bulldogs and Caleb Navale from Sea Eagles.

The Bati head into the Pacific Championships on a high after a stellar showing at last year’s World Cup where they eventually bowed out in an epic quarter-final against New Zealand.

After a first-up loss to Australia, big wins over Italy and Scotland propelled Fiji into the quarters where they led 18-6 early in the second half and pushed the Kiwis to the brink before succumbing 24-18.

Turuva scored a double on Test debut for Fiji against PNG in 2022 and has three tries in five Tests for Fiji.

Fiji and Cook Islands have clashed 11 times with the Bati holding a 6-5 advantage. Their last meeting was in 2009 in Port Moresby.

Akuila Uate holds the record for most tries in Tests for Fiji with 14.

The match between Fiji Bati and the Cook Islands Aitu will kick off at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby on Sunday

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalawa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikamica, Noah Nailagoliva, Gordon Whippy, Kitione Kautoga, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale.

Subs: Penioni Tagituimua, Apisalome Saukuru, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Sirilo Lovokuro, Pio Seci.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bua man remains missing, six months...

A 48-year-old man who was last seen on the morning of 27 March, 202...
News

Certain crimes increased in Septemb...

While the overall crime rate recorded a 11 per cent decrease last m...
News

Overall crime rate falls by 11 per ...

The overall crime rate for the month of September recorded an 11 pe...
Football

Bula Boys to march in camp on Sunda...

A 22-member Fiji men’s football team will march into camp at the Fi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bua man remains missing, six mon...

News
A 48-year-...

Certain crimes increased in Sept...

News
While the ...

Overall crime rate falls by 11 p...

News
The overal...

Bula Boys to march in camp on Su...

Football
A 22-membe...

Fijian quartet in RWC quarterfin...

Rugby
Four Flyin...

Cooks reshuffle players for Bati...

NRL
Cook Islan...

Popular News

PM’s decision is final, sa...

News
The Office...

Rage shines as Bua defends Senio...

Football
Former Tai...

Fijiana registers bonus point wi...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Outgoing envoy assures JapanR...

News
Outgoing J...

Radradra returns as Fiji makes 5...

Rugby
Top backli...

Matavesi in doubt for England cl...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Bua man remains missing, six months on