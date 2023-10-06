Cabinet approves 2024 public holidays

Cabinet has approved and confirmed the public holidays for 2024.

The list of holidays for 2024 remains the same as this year, with the new additions of Girmit and Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna days.

Here are the approved holiday dates:

New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1

Good Friday – Friday, March 29

Easter Saturday – Saturday, March 30

Easter Monday – Monday, April 1

Girmit Day – Monday, May 13

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day – Friday, May 31

Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, September 16

Fiji Day – Thursday, October 10

Diwali – Friday, November 1

Christmas Day – Wednesday, December 25

Boxing Day – Thursday, December 26

These dates, cabinet said, were decided after consultation with various organisations and authorities responsible for specific holidays.

The official list of 2024 public holidays will be published in the Gazette.