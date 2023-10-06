Friday, October 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cabinet approves 2024 public holidays

Cabinet has approved and confirmed the public holidays for 2024.

The list of holidays for 2024 remains the same as this year, with the new additions of Girmit and Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna days.

Here are the approved holiday dates:

  • New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1
  • Good Friday – Friday, March 29
  • Easter Saturday – Saturday, March 30
  • Easter Monday – Monday, April 1
  • Girmit Day – Monday, May 13
  • Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day – Friday, May 31
  • Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday – Monday, September 16
  • Fiji Day – Thursday, October 10
  • Diwali – Friday, November 1
  • Christmas Day – Wednesday, December 25
  • Boxing Day – Thursday, December 26

These dates, cabinet said, were decided after consultation with various organisations and authorities responsible for specific holidays.

The official list of 2024 public holidays will be published in the Gazette.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganiva...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, on behalf of  Government, has exten...
Rugby

FRU receives $100k donation

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board received a major $100,000...
Rugby

Rugby development key focus: Saukur...

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru met with Fiji 7s coach B...
Entertainment

Rock to direct Martin Luther King J...

Actor and comedian Chris Rock will direct the late civil rights ico...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt presents ireguregu to Togan...

News
Prime Mini...

FRU receives $100k donation

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Rugby development key focus: Sau...

Rugby
Minister f...

Rock to direct Martin Luther Kin...

Entertainment
Actor and ...

Nabolakasi to feature against Ki...

Rugby
Fijian fla...

Cabinet endorses repeal of Dayli...

News
Cabinet ap...

Popular News

All Blacks edge closer to quarte...

Rugby
The All Bl...

Government lifts freeze on PSV p...

News
Cabinet ha...

Cleary is a beast says, winger T...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Medicinal cannabis consultation ...

News
Government...

Nayacalevu applauds team’s...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt presents ireguregu to Toganivalu’s family