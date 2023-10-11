Cabinet approves second package for Flying Fijians

Cabinet has approved a second non-taxable incentive package of $5,000 per member of the Fiji Rugby Team, coaches and support staff for qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the first incentive package of $5,000 for each player, coach and support staff was given last month for participating at the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Rabuka said each player, including the coaching staff and management team have made Fiji proud and brought joy, smiles and hope to all Fijians after qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years (last in 2007) and only the third time in history.

Fiji will play against England next Monday, at 3am Fiji Time.