Celeberation vids boost Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says the team has very much been emboldened watching the reactions from Fijians celebrating their 22-15 win over the Wallabies.

Raiwalui said they had seen videos of the early morning celebrations and it has definitely boosted the side.

“Rugby is pretty big in Fiji, so the passion is there,” Raiwalui said.

“You have probably seen a lot of the videos, from all hours in the morning jumping around; it’s really good to give back.”

Meanwhile the side took a day-off their busy schedule to join the community in Lormont, France, with Raiwalui said the one day was needed by the players.

“The players put in a big shift over the weekend, we just needed a day to recover just mentally and physically.”

“We’ll start up again tomorrow(today) and start preparing for Georgia,” said Raiwalui.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
